Depending on who you speak to, the proposed labour laws are either pulling workers out of the depths of poverty or squeezing profits out of small business owners.

Both sides of the proposed increase to minimum wage, one of the many changes in the Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act 2017, are speaking out during the Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs public hearings to be held across the province this week and next.

Changes to the labour laws would benefit millions of working people, including those who currently earn $11.40 an hour, part-time employees who would get equal pay for doing the same work as full-time positions, as well as a minimum vacation entitlement of three weeks after working five years.

However, the biggest bone of contention revolves around the proposed wage hike for low-income earners.

The minimum wage increase will be phased-in gradually, rising with inflation, as scheduled, from the current $11.40 to $11.60 in October.

The government plans to bump it up to $14 an hour on Jan. 1, 2018 and $15 the following year.

When Premiere Kathleen Wynne announced the Changing Workplaces review in May, she said 10% of Ontario workers currently make the minimum wage and 30% take home less than $15 per hour.

Standing outside the Kozlov Centre where she works at a minimum wage job, 62-year-old grandmother of four, Lil Anglini, said she lives with her daughter and grandchildren because she can’t afford to rent her own home.

“Ask me about the state of our refrigerator right now – it’s empty,” Anglini said. “We’re living pay cheque to pay cheque and sometimes we don’t make it that far.”

Anglini said she is worried about being bumped up to another tax bracket if the wage increases go through, but would rather earn the extra money than worry about tax time.

“We don’t get paid enough,” agreed her co-worker Sharon(no last name given). “Anything is better than what we’re taking home now.”

Youth advocate and executive director of Youth Haven Lucy Gowers said she sees both sides of the coin if the provincial government hikes low-earners pay scales.

“I see the benefits of increasing the minimum wage, which will give people the opportunity to put more money aside for what they really need,” Gowers said. “I know people are paying 50% and upwards of their annual household income for rent.

“But I think before we make that decision, we need to recognize the benefits are there, but let’s make sure it’s not going to allow businesses to increase the cost of goods or allow landlords to charge higher rents.”

The first round of public consultations held after Bill 148’s first reading will consist of 80 hours of public consultation during its 10-city tour.

On Monday, the hearing was held in Thunder Bay and Tuesday was North Bay, said Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth, who is acting chair of the committee.

Hearings will continue in Ottawa, Kingston and Windsor-Essex this week and next week the sessions will continue in London, Kitchener-Waterloo, Niagara, Hamilton and end on Friday in Toronto.

Ministry of Labour spokesman Michael Speers said there has been a diverse group of presenters who have signed up for hearings, including, businesses, academics, economists, labour partners, associations, anti-poverty groups, women’s organizations and a wide-variety of community partners and local activists from across Ontario.

Hoggarth said the standing committee heard from more than a dozen businesses as well as Thunder Bay’s Chamber of Commerce on Monday.

“We heard from reduce poverty groups, too,” Hoggarth said. “Everyone hopes we get good input from all sides and I think we’re doing that.”

But Barrie’s Chamber of Commerce president Kris Hughston said half-a-dozen area chambers of commerce were hoping to host a public hearing in central Ontario to air their concerns.

“How are we going to afford to stay in business?” Hughston said, which seems to be the biggest concern of small-business owners.

Hughston said area businesses are most concerned about the proposed implementation of the minimum wage.

“(We’re concerned about) how quickly the minimum wage is being implemented in such a short timeframe,” Hughston said. “Many of us feel there should be a study of the financial impact of these (proposed) changes.”

Orillia Chamber of Commerce member and Carson Funeral Home owner Dave Carson said he doesn’t believe increases to minimum wage will help the economy.

“I don’t see how it’s going to benefit folks,” Carson said from his Midland location on Tuesday.

“The government claims to be most concerned about youth employment but no business is going pay that (higher wage) to put time and effort into training a student,” he said.

Carson said he hired two students and spent a quarter of his time training them, to no avail.

“They were awful,” Carson said. “No one’s going to put in time for an extra $4 an hour. You’d hired someone older who was trained so you don’t have to waste time training them.”

The first round of public consultations will be followed by a second set of public hearings should Bill 148 pass to second reading.

Labour Minister Kevin Flynn said its mandate is to ensure every family benefits from Ontario’s growing economy.

“But while business is expanding and creating wealth, not everyone is sharing in the benefits. We need to address the concerns of those who worry about falling behind, even as they work so hard to get ahead,” Flynn said. “The good news is that we have the ability to do so because we balanced our budget. That's why we’re proposing a range of measures that will help protect Ontario workers and help them get ahead in a changing economy.

“This includes raising the minimum wage to $15, mandating equal pay for equal work, and enabling at least three weeks’ vacation after five years with the same employer. With these changes, living standards will rise and reliance on benefits will fall as businesses pay more fairly. Higher wages also lead to greater job satisfaction and productivity, less turnover and more spending power for lower income earners.”

Labour Law Changes Highlights

• Casual, part-time, temporary and seasonal employees will be given equal pay to full-time employees for doing equal work. There would be exceptions based on seniority and a merit system.

• Lower minimum wage rates for liquor servers, students under 18, hunting and fishing guides and homeworkers will also rise along with the general minimum wage.

• Once an employee works for a company for five years, they will be entitled to three weeks of paid vacation.

• Personal emergency leave would no longer only apply to workers at companies with 50 or more employees. All workers will get 10 days per year, two of them paid. Domestic or sexual violence will be included as a reason for personal emergency leave.

• Employers will not be allowed to request a sick note from an employee taking personal emergency leave.

• Give unpaid leave of up to 104 weeks to parents whose children die. It is currently only offered to parents when a child’s death is related to a crime.

• Employers must pay three hours of wages if they cancel a shift with fewer than 48 hours’ notice.

• Employees can refuse shifts without repercussion if the employer gives them less than four days’ notice.

• Employees on call must be paid three hours at their regular pay rate.

• Employees will have the right to request changes to their schedule after working somewhere for three months.

• Temp agency workers must get at least one week’s notice when a job that was supposed to last longer than three months will end early. If that notice is not given, the employee must be paid the difference.

• Companies that misclassify workers as “independent contractors” instead of employees in order to skirt labour law obligations would be subject to fines.

• The maximum fine for employers who violate employment standards laws will be increased from $250, $500 and $1,000 for various violations to $350, $700 and $1,500. The government will publish the names of those who are fined.

• The maximum fines under the Labour Relations Act would increase from $2,000 for individuals and $25,000 for organizations to $5,000 and $100,000.

• Trainees will be afforded the same rights as all employees, but people on a co-op or internship program through a school would not be.

• Make it easier for home care and community service workers, people in building services sector, and those who work through temp agencies to unionize.

• Allow unions to access employee lists and certain contact information if the union can demonstrate it has the support of 20% of the employees.

With files from POSTMEDIA

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1