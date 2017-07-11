Homage Collection on display at Simcoe County Museum until Sept. 4
Education director Donna Goodwin admires some of the detail and creativity found throughout the Donald A. Stuart collection, which is on display at the Simcoe County Museum. Entitled the Homage Collection, a portion of the exhibit focuses on some of Canada’s most accomplished women, featuring 40 necklaces made in their honour. The exhibit runs until Sept. 4. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
