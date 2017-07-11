Funds raised for rescue craft and pavilion

Golfers took to the greens over the weekend to raise funds for two Oro-Medonte Township departments.

More than 100 players Saturday were at Bonaire Golf in Coldwater to participate in the 23rd annual Oro-Medonte Firefighters, Moonstone Parks and Recreation golf tournament.

Tournament co-ordinator Deby Wood said they were hoping to raise funds for the construction of a picnic pavilion at Ramey Park and a multi-purpose ice-and-water rescue craft for the fire department.

"We've had a limitation down in Shanty Bay, which covers a significant amount of Lake Simcoe shoreline, all the way from Barrie up to Line 7," said Lt. Paul Herbst, of Oro-Medonte Fire and Emergency Service. "They haven't been able to do any rescues beyond 100 feet from shore. This will allow them to go 1,500 feet now."

The fire department typically sees two different types of ice-water rescue situations, he said. One in which someone using an ice or water vehicle or craft goes out on the water or ice or if someone who is out in an ice hut requires help. For these situations, said Herbst, the air boat out of Hawkestone is used. The multi-purpose craft the department is looking to purchase will help out in other situations, in which people or animals, who may venture out from shore and get in trouble.

"It will allow the ice-water-rescue team stationed there to deploy out onto ice or water ahead of the air boat's arrival," said Herbst, who is part of the ice-water rescue team out of the Hawkestone station. "This boat will allow firefighters to go out onto the surface of the water or ice, whichever the case may be, so it extends their ability beyond the shore."

The cost of such a device is up to $7,500, he said, adding the total amount raised through the tournament and silent auction will be known by the end of the week.

"If don't have enough then this will go toward that," said Herbst. "And it will be up to the chief whether he's going to fill in the rest of it (through the fire department's budget), or if we have to wait for another fundraiser."

As of Monday, said Wood, after a first count, more than $3,000 had been raised, with more donations being counted over the next few weeks.

