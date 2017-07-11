An Innisfil man has been arrested and charged in connection with the June 25 break-in at a Barrie pet store.

City police say video surveillance captured a man forcible entering Doogans Pet Emporium through its front door at Kozlov Centre just after 3:15 a.m.

He walked directly to the back of the store, where he removed a Cockapoo and four kittens of mixed colours.

On video, the man was seen running from the store after placing the animals inside a plastic bag and heading north through the parking lot.

Numerous tips led to the recovery of the nine-week-old Cockapoo soon afterwards, but the four kittens have not been found.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with breaking and entering, and has an August court date in Barrie.

Anyone with information about the kittens is asked to call police at 705-725-7025.