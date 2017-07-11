PHOENIX — The Arizona Coyotes have named Rick Tocchet as head coach, replacing Dave Tippett, who parted ways with the franchise after last season.

Tocchet spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, a stint that included consecutive Stanley Cup championships.

The 53-year-old Tocchet played 18 seasons in the NHL and helped the Penguins win the Stanley Cup in 1992.

Tocchet spent one season as a Coyotes assistant in 2005 and played parts of three seasons with the team from 1997 to 2000.

After his season coaching in Arizona, Tocchet was hired as an assistant at Tampa Bay and became interim head coach of the Lightning in November of that year. He was head coach of Tampa Bay for two seasons (2008-10).