Counterfeit money being passed

An influx of funny money in the western part of Ontario has the OPP warning businesses and consumers all across the province to be extra careful, particularly with their greenbacks.

In the OPP's West Region, which includes areas around cities such as London, Windsor and Owen Sound, 87 complaints about counterfeit money have come in since the start of 2017. The denominations range from as low as $5 to $100, in both American and Canadian currency.

Businesses are reminded to be especially careful during busy periods, when counterfeit notes are more likely to be passed and be wary of customers who want to pay with much higher denominations of bills than needed.

As well, if a counterfeit bill is suspect, take as many details about the person using the bill as possible and call police right away. If the bill is in fact genuine, it will be returned.

In some cases, the person paying with the counterfeit currency may not be aware it isn't legitimate.

The RCMP reported 17,504 counterfeit Canadian banknotes passed in 2016; 3,934 of those -- roughly 22% -- were passed in Ontario.