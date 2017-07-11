BRADFORD – A small child spotted crossing the road here early Monday was returned unharmed to his parents home after wandering off.

At 5:25 a.m., South Simcoe police were called to the intersection of Disette and Jay streets ; a man driving on Disette saw a child crossing the road.

He stopped, spoke to the boy, then called police.

As officers arrived, the boy's grandfather drove up and identified the child.

Police learned the child had left his parents' home while his family was getting ready for the day.

Family members had been searching for the boy.

Police are reminding the public that toddlers and young children should be supervised at all times. Children can move quickly and travel far distances.

Police should be called immediately when a child goes missing.