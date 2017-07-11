The Barrie FC under-12 girls soccer team made their club and city proud this weekend after winning the Cobras FC tournament championship in Rochester, NY.

The tournament, which ran from Friday to Sunday, saw the girls finishing with an undefeated record of 4-0, with 24 goals for and only four against.

On their path to the final, the girls defeated St. Catharines (10-0), Ajax (6-0) and Flamborough (4-1).

The championship final was an international affair with the Canadian girls from Barrie FC facing the hometown team, Rochester

Dynamo FC.

Barrie took a 2-0 lead early only to see Rochester battle back to tie the match 2-2 before halftime.

Barrie came out strong to start the second half, scoring a third goal early.

Rochester tied the match with a controversial goal where the ball was kicked out of the Barrie FC goalkeeper’s hands. Nonetheless, the Barrie girls battled back to score a late goal to once again take a 4-3 lead.

The last 10 minutes of the match was extremely intense, with both teams getting opportunities to score and having to defend at all costs.

With 30 seconds remaining, the official awarded Rochester an opportunity to tie the match on a penalty kick after a hand ball in the penalty area.

With all players and parents on the edge of their seats, Rochester struck the penalty only to be denied by a highlight-reel save by Barrie goalkeeper Olivia Gardiner to effectively seal the win for Barrie FC.

After receiving the championship trophy, the Barrie girls, while holding their Canada flag, broke out into a proud rendition of O Canada.