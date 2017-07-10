Change text size for the story

A Toronto man was charged Sunday after South Simcoe police stopped a vessel with 11 people on board.

Just before 6 p.m., the John Wardrop II stopped a vessel on Lake Simcoe.

All the children had life jackets, but there weren't enough for the adults on board.

A 33-year-old man was charged under the Canada Shipping Act with a safety equipment violation. There must be life jackets for every person on board.

The vessel was escorted to shore.

On Saturday police stopped a personal watercraft towing someone on a knee board.

A 23-year-old Innisfil man was charged with failing to keep watch, also under the Canada Shipping Act.

There must be a spotter on board while towing someone behind a vessel.