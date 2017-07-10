Record-breaking season for former Ace

Former Rama Aces star Francesco Corona, who had a record-breaking season last year in Midland -- including several big games against the rival Orillia Terriers -- is taking his speed and scoring prowess north this fall.

The 22-year-old Barrie native will suit up for the Laurentian University Voyageurs in the Ontario University Association (OUA) and continue to chase his athletic and academic goals. "I am so excited to be going to Laurentian," said the highly-skilled forward. "I really, really want to play well and show everyone I can compete at that level."

To watch Corona play is to evoke memories of Theo Fleury; he is undersized yet possesses blazing speed and deft hands and is unafraid of physical play. Despite being just 5'6" and tipping the scales at 140 pounds, he is a feisty player who keeps defenders on his toes.

Corona has racked up points wherever he has played. He amassed 127 points in 83 games with Rama in the Greater Metro Hockey League, before making the jump to the Provincial Junior C League, where he played a few games with Alliston before being traded to Midland.

The move to the Flyers was pivotal. In 21 games during the 2015-16 season, he established himself as a go-to forward, tallying 13 goals and adding 21 assists in just 21 games. Last season, he led his team in scoring - and finished second in the entire league in points - after scoring 28 goals and adding 54 assists; his 82 points are a single-season record for the Flyers.

"It was a pretty good year with Midland," he understated, deflecting praise to his linemates Matt Walilko and Jake Walter. The troika swept the top three spots atop the team's points standings. "It's a team sport and I had a lot of help from (Walilko) and (Walters) and the supporting cast behind our team. I would not have done what I did without those guys."

And Corona did what he did in just 34 games. The full-time Brock University student missed six games due to school commitments. "It was a little tough trying to manage going to university in St. Catharines and playing a full season up in Midland," he conceded. "I was fortunate to be able to sit down with the coaches and management so we could figure out a way I could come up and contribute as much as I could. It was definitely a learning experience. I can't thank them enough for making it possible for me."

Unfortunately, the season did not end the way he hoped. He broke his elbow early in the second round of the playoffs -- a series the Flyers ended up losing. "It was really tough to sit and watch. It was very disappointing," he said. "But I will always cherish my time in Midland."

Once the disappointment faded, Corona knew he was not quite ready to hang up his skates and began to look ahead. "The older you get, the lesser amount of options you have," said Corona. "I had some interest from some American schools and I tried to contact as many schools as I could. Fortunately, I caught the attention of Laurentian head coach Craig Duncanson."

Last year, the Voyageurs posted a disappointing 11-17 record in OUA action, but they lost several nail-biting, one-goal contests. Duncanson said having a goal scorer like Corona in the lineup could have made a dramatic difference. "In talks with the coach, he said they need goal scoring and that's one thing that really caught his eye: that I was fortunate enough to find the back of the net as often as I did."

Corona knows it won't be as easy to fill the net in the OUA, where the players are older, physically stronger and bigger. "There is a big difference from Jr. C for sure," he said. "I definitely believe that with a good, hard summer of work and maturity and growth that I can contribute to the team."

Corona is working this summer at Mind to Muscle in Barrie; he is a strength and conditioning coach for high-level athletes. "It's great because I'm training top athletes and I'm in the gym five days a week."

It's also a potential glimpse into his life post-hockey. At Laurentian, he will either be studying kinesiology or physical education. He's not sure yet what he wants to do career-wise, but it will likely be working with athletes. For now, however, he's concentrating on preparing for the jump to university hockey.

"I'm always up for a challenge," he said. "Definitely size is always an issue for me. I think I'm just going to have to use my speed, which is something I've always had over guys, and play the right way, play well defensively but not be afraid to take chances offensively because that's what it's going to take to get some goals in that league."

