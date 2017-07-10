Paddle boarder dies at beach south of Sauble

SAUGEEN FIRST NATION -- A 39-year-old Toronto man died at the beach Saturday after he fell off a paddle board in the water at Saugeen First Nation, police said Monday.

Police identified the deceased as Dennis Bowman, 39, of Toronto. He was an anesthetist at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, an official there confirmed Monday.

Bruce Peninsula OPP responded about 4:35 p.m. to a call about a possible drowning at Shore Road Beach on the Chippewas of Saugeen side of the beach, south of Sauble Beach.

"Witnesses report that the male victim had been paddle boarding on Lake Huron," a police news release Monday said. "He fell into the water, became separated from his board and appeared to be in distress. He was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses entered the water to assist but lost sight of the man."

"Police were on scene when the victim was pulled from the water without vital signs. Life-saving efforts (CPR) were initiated. The victim was pronounced dead while en-route to hospital."

A post-mortem examination was scheduled for July 9 in Owen Sound. Police did not provide results of that examination in the news release.

Dr. Bowman worked at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital since 2013 and became permanent staff there in 2014, hospital spokesman Terry Dyni said in an email.