Jessica Whittaker is trying to make roads safer for motorcyclists with one magnetic sticker at a time.

The 26-year-old former Innisfil woman has created a series of vinyl stickers to affix to vehicles with a simple message.

“They say, ‘Look twice – Save a life’,” said Whittaker, who now lives in Ottawa and was visiting Barrie on Monday.

Whittaker began her motorcycle safety campaign earlier this year in memory of her brother’s death last summer.

Jacob Whittaker was 17 years old when his Suzuki 250 bike was struck by an SUV at the intersection of Yonge Street and Highway 89 on July 12, 2016.

Whittaker died at the scene after he was thrown from his motorcycle.

His friend and passenger, 15-year-old Izzy Beaucage, was also thrown from the bike and was seriously injured in the collision, said Whittaker.

“Jacob went chest first into the windshield and it crushed his carotid artery and just destroyed his heart,” she said.

Returning from the police station, Whittaker said she and her mother arrived home to find a dozen students from Nantyr Shores Secondary School on their lawn with laminated photos and drawings they’d made in memory of their friend.

One of the students had made a similar road sign to those that read ‘Baby on board’ that read ‘Ride in Paradise’ with Jacob’s photo on it.

That gave Whittaker the idea to create an awareness campaign asking drivers to take extra care around motorcyclists on the roads.

Whittaker has already sold 100 magnets, both to friends and motorcyclists who’ve invited her to speak at their rallies.

She also sent several to the Plunkett family after hearing 26-year-old Jeffrey Plunkett had died while riding his motorcycle on Highway 26 north of Barrie on June 16.

“Now, when I read about an accident, I know exactly what that feels like and how that family is destroyed by it,” she said.

Since the beginning of the season, nine people have died on Ontario’s highways, said Sgt. Peter Leon of the Central Region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

“Nobody leaves their home thinking ‘I won’t return’,” Leon said. “We just need people to be more aware.”

“The biggest challenge we have is a lot of people are using their roadways at this time of year,” he added. “Rather than relying on the technology built into the vehicle, we urge people to do the shoulder checks, use the old-fashioned driving techniques. Get back to the simplicities of driving, use your mirrors.”

Leon said there were 32 fatal motorcycle crashes last year where 36 people, including four passengers, died on the bikes.

In 2015, there were 27 motorcycle fatalities.

Although he hasn’t yet seen Whittaker’s car magnets, Leon said he approves of the idea.

“Anything to promote safety on our roads is great. This person should be commended for doing it,” he said.

Large ‘Look twice, Save a life’ magnets sell for $10 each or three for $25. Smaller magnets cost $3 or two for $5.

For more information, visit Look twice, Save a life Facebook page.

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1