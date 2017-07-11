A resident of a small Hutterite colony west of Winnipeg says a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed during a game of target practice on the weekend.

Sam Hofer, who lives on the Lakeside Hutterite Colony in the Rural Municipality of Cartier, identified the boy as his relative, Brendan Hofer.

He said Brendan and a younger friend were using tin cans to practice shooting when the accident happened.

He said the older boy walked in front of the targets just as his friend fired a .22-calibre rifle.

“Just as (his friend) was pulling the trigger, he ran in front of the gun,” Hofer said Monday.

“Why he would go in front of a gun ... as the guy was aiming at the targets? We don’t really know. It’s just one of those tragic accidents that happen.”

RCMP said they received a call on Sunday that a youth had been shot. They say they boy died at the scene and was with other young people at the time.

The death has hit the community of roughly 110 residents hard.

“It’s very traumatizing. You can’t put it into words,” Hofer said.

A STARS helicopter ambulance was called to the scene and arrived within 20 minutes, but could not save the boy.

“A critical care nurse and an advanced care paramedic provided care on scene,” STARS spokesman Cam Heke said.

“Unfortunately, transport was no longer medically required at that point.”