Police are looking for a man after doors were scratched on a van parked in the south-Barrie Walmart on June 24.

At 2 p.m. that day a family was accused by a man of taking his parking spot in the Mapleview Drive West lot. The family was yelled at, but the man returned to his vehicle and drove away.

When the family returned to their van a short time later, both doors on the driver's side had been scratched, said city police.

Store security shows a man went into the store but returned to the van and damaged it.

He is described as white, in his mid-to-late 30s and of medium build with a pronounced stoop of his neck. The man has medium-length brown hair with a receding hairline and goatee, and was wearing a grey t-shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. N. Petersen at 705-725-7025, ext. 2764 or at npetersen@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.