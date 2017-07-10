LETTER: Settlement unsettling

Justin Trudeau is not even halfway through his first mandate and continues to make make the kind of grievous decisions that will almost surely guarantee he will never see a second term as PM.

His government's decision to make terrorist Omar Khadr rich with a $10.5 million settlement and give an official apology to Khadr is about as wrong as it gets and millions of Canadians will surely remember this outrage come election time in 2019.

This is nothing less than a slap in the face for not only the grieving widow and family of the murdered soldier but also the Canadian and American military and all freedom-loving Canadians and Americans alike.

The newly elected Conservative leader Andrew Scheer was quick to speak for the majority of Canadians in condemning this outrage. It should be noted that this blood money will likely be shared with already rich lawyers.

Public outrage rightfully and understandingly will continue to mount and the Liberal's image of being soft on crime more indelibly etched on Canadians minds. When you tally up all of Trudeau's broken promises and the accumulation of significant scandals in such a short time for this government, it should be very costly for the Liberals in the next election.

The Khadr outrage can be added to Trudeau's extravagant family holiday at the Aga Khan's private island in the Bahamas, Elbowgate, and the cash-for-access fundraiser scandal, all of which clearly reveal a PM lacking in sound judgement.

Canadians did not vote for the scandals and bad policies of this PM and his obvious disregard for his own promises on ethics, transparency and real change disqualify him for a second term in leading this country.

Gerald Hall

Nanoose Bay, B.C.