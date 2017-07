An Oro-Medonte Township man was charged with being intoxicated in a public place after an e-bike was spotted weaving all over the road Sunday night.

Just before 9 p.m., Barrie OPP were told an e-bike was eastbound on Highway 12, near Line 5.

An additional report said it was being driven erratically into Orillia.

A man was no longer driving when found by OPP, but the 26-year-old was arrested and charged.

He was later released with a provincial offence notice.