More funding and resources from the province hope to increase front-line workers and tools in the fight against opioid-related deaths in the region.

Earlier in June, the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care announced up to $250,000 in funding to support local opioid response initiatives, such as those run by local health units.

"It was very welcome news, for sure," said Janice Greco, manager of injury and substance misuse prevention program (ISMP) at the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit. "We've been feeling stretched as a result of the work that needs to happen to respond to the opioid crisis."

Even though no details have been made available about how much money will come to the health unit or when, she said, there is a great amount of work to be done to handle the situation.

As of March 2017, more than 28,000 naloxone kits have been given free to pharmacies, public health units and community-based organizations that run needle exchange and hepatitis C programs, as well as provincial correctional facilities, said the province press release.

"The devastating impact of opioid use disorder and overdose has reached every community across the province, and crosses all demographics," said Dr. Eric Hoskins, minister of health and long-term care, in a press release. "Our government is committed to working together with our partners across the province to combat this issue through a collaborative, evidence-based, comprehensive approach that will help save lives."

According to statistics on the health unit's website, two years ago, 43 opioid deaths were seen among Simcoe Muskoka residents, including eight that were related to fentanyl. For three years before that, there were an average of 35 opioid deaths per year in Simcoe Muskoka, with approximately one-in-four related to fentanyl.

Opioid-poisoning deaths in Simcoe Muskoka are highest among younger adult males. From 2011 to 2015, the opioid poisoning death rate among adult males, between the age of 25 and 44 years, per 100,000 residents was 19.2 deaths, which was significantly higher than any other age group for both males and females.

Following the increase in numbers, the health unit launched its work earlier this year into creating a four-pillar strategy, which addresses a treatment, prevention, harm-reduction and enforcement approach.

"From my program's perspective, we're predominantly involved in the prevention and harm-reduction pillars, with other agencies," said Greco. "But the health unit will also be supporting other aspects of the entire strategy."

Committees formed around the four aspects will help determine an action strategy to combat opioid-related deaths, she said.

"We're still in early days but there is a ton of work going on," said Greco, adding the health unit has also increased surveillance of cases. "We're working closely with epidemiologists so that we have better knowledge when there is a spike in cases in the area."

For more information, visit simcoemuskokahealthstats.org.

