A record Friday night helped make this year's Mariposa Folk Festival hit close to 27,000 festival goers in total numbers.

"It was an amazing weekend," said Pam Carter, president of the Mariposa Folk Foundation. "It was so successful. A hit with all the demographics, really. The children loved Ruth B., and everybody loved the Barenaked Ladies."

This year, the festival also showcased a Community Village 150+ stage, commemorating 150 years of confederation and Orillia and recognizing the fact that First Nations have been here for many years before that, she said.

The 57th annual festival boasted big names including Irish Mythen, Whitehorse, Matt Andersen and The New Pornographers, certainly a mix very different from what Bruce Waite remembers from the first-ever Mariposa festival in 1961.

"It was a Peter, Paul and Mary type of thing back then," said the Orillia resident. "This is just so much more eclectic. It's a fabulous committee that's put this together. And this has just turned into something that Orillia can really be proud of."

For him, the festival is a family tradition going down generations in his family, from his children to his grandchildren.

The reason, Carter said, is the festival's reputation that keeps bringing people back, making the crowd larger each time. Taking this year to a significantly higher number than 2016.

"It stretched all our teams and vendors but in a positive way," said Carter. "Whether we were trying to meet all the needs of the patrons, it was an opportunity to assess our practices and processes for next year."

There was increased pressure on managing waste diversion, too, she said, but all-in-all, the audience was respectful and well-behaved.

"Everyone seemed very happy," said Mike Hill, artistic director for the festival, agreeing with Carter. "There's just such a positive feeling and vibe, there is every year, but especially this year, people seem to be really happy. I have not heard any complaints or grumblings whatsoever."

What made the festival a hit for him were not only the performances but the artisans, crafts, food, and especially the workshop stages throughout the weekend.

"The workshops are the thing that people really need to know about," said Hill. "You throw a bunch of people together who have never really played together and they just sort of create magic."

Performer Suzie Vinnick likened the experience to that of a Tibetan sand painting.

"The monks create these beautiful murals in the sand, and then they're just blown away in the wind," she said. "This music happens and people come together, and we may never play together again, likely not in the configuration they choose, but it's done and then it's gone."

Workshops are the highlight for Steph Dunn, who comes to the festival every year.

"It's my favourite weekend of the summer," she said. "It's inspiring to see different musicians work together. And I like hearing the stories behind the songs. As a songwriter, I think it's really cool to hear their inspiration."

This year, it wasn't just the stories shared about what leads to a song, but Hill and other long-time festival staff spent some time on a workshop stage sharing festival stories from over the years.

"I told a story about a certain performer, who was here a couple years ago," said Hill. "She spent the whole day on her bus drinking beer and then came on stage and was drunk and kind of surly with the audience."

Needless to say, he added, such behaviours get artists blacklisted from future performances at the festival.

Not letting the dust settle on the negativity brought by a small percentage of performers, Hill said, his personal favourite moment was having Don McLean at the festival in 2007.

"Every song he did was one of his great songs," said Hill. "At the very end, he did American Pie and he had everybody in the audience, 4,000 people, standing up and singing it with him."

Most performances were interactive this year, such as the Somniatis models walking the park paths showing off their wearable art. Others, such as the Orange Peel Morris Dancers, put on flash dance performances in the Artisans Village and other areas at the festival.

"We like performing here," said John Parkinson. "It's a great day out. And we like dancing. The whole purpose of it is to bring a little joy into the world."

Coming off this weekend's high of a successful festival, said Carter, the group will debrief later this week and start planning for next year.

"It's going to give us a big challenge for next year," she said. "I mean how do you top that artistic line up?"

Having confidence in her team, Carter added with surety, "We will top this artistic line up for next year."

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog