A former Barrie Colts goaltender and local native is dead at the age of 24.

John Chartrand was pronounced dead at the scene after a crash on Highway 401 near Highway 404 early Friday morning.

The Ontario Hockey League issued a statement on its website.

“On behalf of the Canadian Hockey League, our teams, players and staff, we would like to extend our condolences to the family, friends and teammates of former player John Chartrand, who passed away in an automobile accident on July 7, 2017,” the statement read. “John, a goalie, was drafted to the Niagara IceDogs in 2009 and went on to play three seasons in the league. He then played with the Nipissing University Lakers.

“It is very tragic to lose a person so young and our thoughts are with all those who knew John.”

According to reports, a transport truck had slowed down in a construction zone when a car slammed into the back of the truck. The impact of the crash crushed the front end of the car, killing the lone occupant.

Eastbound collector lanes at Highway 401 at Victoria Park Avenue were closed for almost six hours while police investigated the crash.

A six-foot-one goaltender played for the Barrie Jr. Colts, the Huntsville Otters and the Streetsville Derbys before making to the jump to the OHL's Niagara IceDogs where he played 16 games over two seasons in 2009-10 and 2010-11.

Chartrand was traded to Barrie along with Niagara's fifth-round pick in 2012 and Guelph's 10th round pick in 2011 for overage forward Darren Archibald and Tier II Junior 'A' goaltender Dalton McGrath.

"Words can't describe it," Chartrand told The Examiner shortly after the trade. "It's going to be great playing in front of my family and friends. I've got the home ice advantage, for sure."

Chartrand was acquired by the Belleville Bulls prior to the 2011-12 OHL season in a trade from the Colts. He appeared in 22 games for Belleville that season, posting a 4.00 goals-against and .885 save percentage with eight wins and one shutout as a backup to No. 1 starter Malcolm Subban.

Chartrand was later dealt to the Sudbury Wolves and went on to play OUA university hockey in North Bay for the Nipissing Lakers.