ESSA TWP. - A woman who fell off her scooter in an Angus parking lot last Thursday faces impaired driving charges.

Nottawasaga OPP sent to a Commerce Road lot just before 1 p.m. to investigate a single-vehicle crash found an electric mobility scooter and a 53-year-old Essa Township woman.

Police determined the scooter's driver had fallen off while trying to make a high-speed turn, and was injured.

She was taken to a local hospital by Simcoe County paramedics and treated for minor injuries.

She was charged with impaired driving and driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in her system.

The woman was released from custody and has a Bradford court date.