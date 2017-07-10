Day program gets provincial boost

Simcoe County staff are hopeful a small grant from the province can make a big difference in the lives of seniors in one of its northern-most municipalities.

Nearly $3,000 has been provided to Georgian Village's Adult Day Program in Penetanguishene. That money will support five events this summer, including one held Tuesday where the village's new patio was officially opened.

"It helps the day program to organize events to engage seniors, not only within the day program, but also from the community at large," explained Michelle Pauzé, director of seniors' services at the County of Simcoe. "We're creating social events, which will include barbecues, activities, entertainment. The whole point of the funding was to encourage greater social inclusion... and community engagement for seniors."

Studies have shown keeping seniors active and engaged to improve their long-term health. The less isolated they are, the better, Pauzé added. "This is an event that can bring them out and reduce that social isolation."

In the primarily rural communities of Simcoe County, these kinds of programs are essential, Warden Gerry Marshall says.

"We've expanded beyond the four walls of our long-term care facilities, really reaching out into the communities to make sure our facilities are not just for those who reside on site," Marshall said. "The county assets have certainly become community assets as well."

That this community asset happens to be in the municipality Marshall represents as mayor is just a bonus. However, Penetanguishene is not unique in its population make-up. It features the same kind of aging population many of the municipalities in Simcoe County now have.

It's something Marshall sees in his day-to-day activities as both warden and mayor and something all levels of government need to be cognizant of in developing policy.

"It's not uncommon for me to go to someone's 105th birthday celebration and it's not uncommon for me to go see someone retire at the age of 50," Marshall said. "Through the age-friendly study, (we're) trying to understand how we better serve our citizens of that age group. What our seniors are looking for at 50, 60 and 70 are different than what our seniors are looking for at 80, 90 and 100.

"We're starting to better understand that," he continued. "Because of that better understanding, we're in a far better position to meet their needs on an ongoing basis."

The Adult Day Program serves both the residents in Georgian Village as well as members of the community who are being looked after by family members or other caregivers. Running Monday to Friday, the program can provide respite care to families in need.

"It provides, also, support and education for these families and caregivers," Pauzé said of the program. As well, many seniors in the community who still live primarily independent lives also take part.

"We do have many who are coming in more for the social activities... such as crafts, group exercise, films, sing-songs, things like that."

The first event paid for from the funding took place just prior to Canada Day. The three remaining take place July 25, Aug. 9 and Aug. 31.

