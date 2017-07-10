Brothers battle for fishing-open prize

Two Peterborough brothers dominated the Lake Simcoe Canadian Open of Fishing this weekend. Cory Johnston narrowly edged his brother, Chris, to win the three-day Competitive Sport Fishing League (CSFL) tourney that concluded Sunday afternoon.

It wasn't an easy feat on the wind-swept lake, said the victor. "I had to totally scrap my game-plan this morning because the wind blew so hard that it stirred up the algae and I couldn't see (the bass)," said Cory Johnston, moments after his 21.75-pound final-day catch tipped the scales in his favour. "I had to just go fishing today... and, thankfully, it worked out."

It was quite a battle between the brothers for the $10,000 winner's purse. Chris Johnston reeled in an impressive 29.25 pounds of bass on the final day of competition to bring his three-day total to 72 pounds. Cory Johnston won the crown with a total of 73.65 pounds.

"We both want to win," said Chris Johnston, moments before his brother's winning catch was weighed. "The winner gets bragging rights for the whole year."

While Chris narrowly missed the top prize, he said the tournament was a winner. "It's a great tournament - a great event," he said as the top-10 teams that qualified for Sunday's decisive round weighed their fish after their final day on Lake Simcoe. "I can't wait for next year."

Legendary angler Bob Izumi, the famous face of fishing who has his own TV, radio and magazine platforms, finished third among the pros at the unique pro-am tournament. For the veteran angler, Sunday was his 17th day of fishing in the last 19 days.

"I love tournament fishing," Izumi said during the final weigh-in at Couchiching Beach Park. "That's the only reason I do what I do... so I can afford to tournament fish. I love the competition."

The tournament opened Friday with 24 professional anglers and 24 "non-boaters" or amateurs. The names of the amateurs are drawn from a hat to determine pairings; each day an amateur is paired up with a different pro and the two have to quickly learn to work together as they pilot their craft around the lake in search of weighty bass.

While the pros are casting for cash, there are also prizes for the top amateurs. Among the non-boaters, Mike Sloan was the top angler, reeling in a three-day total of 71.3 pounds. Second place went to Colton Tompkins (67.95), while third prize went to 14-year-old Pennsylvania rookie Mitchell Brett, who had a three-day total of 65.4 pounds of bass. "It was a lot of fun and I got to fish with Bob Izumi on the final day," said Brett. "It was amazing."

