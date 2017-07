BRADFORD – A man was punched in the face when he tried to separate a couple arguing just before midnight Saturday.

South Simcoe police called to a Bradford home learned a man and a woman had been arguing.

When the man's brother-in-law stepped in to separate the two, he was punched in the face, police said.

A 28-year-old Bradford man was charged with assault.

He was later released with an August court date, and on condition he stay away from the man and woman.