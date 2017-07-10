Steve Trotter is Barrie’s new Ward 6 councillor.

Trotter was appointed by city council Monday night, beating Lynn Strachan in a close 5-4 vote.

He has more than a decade of previous experience on Barrie city council.

“With that experience, I believe I can hit the ground running,” Trotter said Monday.

Trotter was Ward 6/7 councillor from 1994 to 2006, losing to John Brassard, who went on to become Barrie-Innisfil MP. Andrew Prince won the byelection to replace Brassard in Ward 7.

“It really came downt to, I think, residency,” Trotter said. “The work experience in the past, being on council, but I think the distinguishing factor really was the difference between the fact that I am in the area and Lynn wasn’t (living) in the area.”

A total of 31 people (Brian Jackson withdrew his name Monday) applied for the Ward 6 vacancy created when Michael Prowese became Barrie’s chief administrative officer (CAO), as of July 1.

In the first ballot, Trotter got three votes, Strachan two and each of Constance Elliott, Gary Harvey, Brad Thompson and Laurie Watt got one vote.

That eliminated everyone but Trotter and Strachan.

Mayor Jeff Lehman and Couns. Barry Ward, Bonnie Ainsworth, Sergio Morales and Mike McCann voted for Trotter.

Couns. Doug Shipley, Rose Romita, Andrew Prince and Arif Khan voted for Strachan, who served on council from 2003-2014.

“I have the most recent and relevant experience around the council table,” Strachan said while making her pitch Monday. “It’s one thing to listen to the concerns of residents, it’s another to be able to action them.”

Because the next city election is in 2018, many councillors said experience was important in picking the new Ward 6 councillor.

“Because we are where we are, we have 10 months to go before nomination day,” Lehman said. “For the 30 who won’t be chosen tonight, you have 10 months.

“I hope you will consider public service.”

Trotter said he will just be part of a team of councillors for the rest of this term.

“I’m not here to re-invent the wheel. Council set priorities out in 2014 and … there’s just a little bit of time to accomplish those,” he said. “I’m a team player and am just going to support the priorities council has, and serve the residents of Ward 6.”

Trotter was sworn in as the new Ward 6 councillor during Monday’s council meeting.

bbruton@postmedia.com