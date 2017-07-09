Thirty-two people want just one chair Monday.

Barrie city council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers to appoint the new Ward 6 councillor - replacing Michael Prowse, who took over as Barrie CAO on July 1.

The appointee will serve the remainder of the 2014 - 2018 term of office, which ends Nov. 30, 2018.

There are 32 people who have asked that their name stand for this appointment.

Each will be allowed as much as five minutes to speak Monday evening, which means this portion of the meeting could last two hours and 40 minutes.

Members of council will then vote, by way of ballot.

Councillors (including the mayor) will vote for one candidate only, casting their ballot by writing the full name of a candidate on a voting card, then signing it.

City Clerk Dawn McAlpine will then tabulate the results.

The candidate who receives the votes of more than one-half of the number of council members present, and voting, shall fill the Ward 6 vacancy.

But if the candidate with the most votes doesn't receive more than half the votes (council has 11 members), the candidate(s) with the fewest number of votes will be excluded from further consideration.

And the vote will be taken again.

Then again, if the candidate with the most votes still doesn't have more than half of the votes.

This process will be repeated until the candidate with the most votes also has his or her name on more than half of the ballots cast.

Council will confirm the new Ward 6 councillor by way of bylaw Monday evening.

The candidates are, in alphabetical order: Sonya Anderson, Mary-Florence Bartley, James Dickie, Constance Elliott, Dave Forfar, Zachary Gribbons-Shrubsole, Gary Harvey, Carl Hauck, Justin Heran, Jim Hosick, Sage Hyden, Brian Jackson, Rodney Jackson, Donald Kirkpatrick, Avery Konda, Kenneth Lansing, Levin LePage, Shannon Murree, Colin Nelthorpe, Steve O'Donnell, John Olthuis, Brandon Pitawanakwat, Ashley Polischuik, Keith Robertson, Darren Roskam, Alma Sanders, Lynn Strachan, Brad Thompson, Steve Trotter, Tara Wanamaker, Mike Washburn and Laurie Watt.

