Craft Beer and BBQ Festival in downtown Barrie
Staff at Uncle Sam's BBQ Stand cook ribs for a long line of rib-lovers at Heritage Park, during the Craft Beer and BBQ Festival in downtown Barrie. Despite a little rain at the Kempenfelt Bay park, the festival (July 7-9) was busy Sunday afternoon. Eight beer vendors and six grillers took park in the annual festival. BOB BRUTON photo
