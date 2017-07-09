Doug Shipley has now tossed his own hat from the ring of provincial politics.

The Barrie councillor has announced he won't be running for the Progressive Conservative Party nomination, for the Barrie-Innisfil riding, in the next Ontario election.

Shipley said he'd never written the cheque and submitted his papers for the nomination anyway.

“I'm just letting people know I've had a change of heart and will no longer be pursuing it,” he said. “I've been thinking about it for a while.

“I'm enjoying municipal politics, my heart is local, it's always been local. The thought of switching over to provincial politics just isn't the right timing for me. I'm going to stick it out and see where this leads to, down the road.”

Shipley said he was concerned about the time running for provincial politics would take away from his family life; he still likes to coach minor hockey and goes to his kids' sporting events.

“The timing wasn't right for me,” he said, noting he talked to his family about it.

“I'm sure there will be some good people coming forward (for the PC nomination) and announcing in the short term,” Shipley said.

Shipley, 50, is a two-term city councillor in Ward 3, a former riding association president and long-time-Tory activist.

He was first elected to Barrie city council in 2010, then re-elected in 2014. He's chairman of the city's infrastructure, investment and development services committee, a member of Barrie's police board and the Barrie and area physician recruitment committee.

His withdrawal leaves Devin Scully and Lawrence Vindum contesting the nomination.

Vindum, 53, owns The Butcher Shop Barrie and is no stranger to politics. He has been a lifelong supporter of the Conservative party – knocking on thousands of doors and putting up lawn signs.

Friends, colleagues and the business community know him as 'Lawrence the Butcher'.

Scully was president of the Nipissing University Campus Conservatives and has served two terms as vice-president for youth of the Huron Bruce Progressive Conservative Association.

He is also known for authoring Swynnedle, concerning the record of Liberal Premiers Kathleen Wynne and Dalton McGuinty.

The next Ontario election is scheduled for June, 2018.

Liberal MPP Ann Hoggarth is Barrie MPP, having been elected in 2014.

The city will be split into two ridings for the next provincial election, as it was for the last federal election.

Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown is MPP for Simcoe North, but is expected to run in Barrie during the next provincial election.

The other provincial city riding is Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte.

bbruton@postmedia.com