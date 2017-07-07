Tide turning in public opinion?

Editor's note: This is the third part of a three-part series examining public Catholic education.

The province's Catholic school system won't be deterred by a recent human rights complaint settlement.

That's the word from Patrick Daly, president of the Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association.

Daly doesn't expect Catholic school boards to see the floodgates suddenly open with more students seeking religious course exemptions as a result of the Claudia Sorgini/Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board settlement that occurred this spring before the case reached a provincial human rights tribunal.

"Like parents in Simcoe Muskoka and hundreds of thousands throughout Ontario, my wife and I wanted our children educated in a learning environment which supports the values we teach our children in our home," said Daly, who also chairs the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board.

Daly said he and his wife, like other parents, choose Catholic schools for their children's education because they value the spiritual environment and focus on Gospel values that permeates every aspect of the curriculum.

"For more than 30 years, parents of other faiths have chosen a Catholic secondary school for their children," he added. "The vast majority have and continue to see the benefit of having their children fully participate in all aspects of Catholic School life including religious education. We do not see this strong preference of parents changing."

But not everyone agrees with Daly's assessment.

Renton Patterson, who heads a Pembroke-based entity called CRIPE (Civil Rights in Public Education Inc.), said the tide is turning towards the province featuring only one French and one English public school system; especially given the Sorgini settlement that's resulted in changes to the Simcoe Muskoka board's exemption policies.

"I am opposed to the public funding of the Roman Catholic separate school system because it is a social disgrace and an economic disaster," said Patterson, whose group's analysis of government financial figures claim it costs almost $1.5 billion in extra taxpayer dollars each year to maintain the separate school system.

According to CRIPE's website, the organization is composed of citizens of differing backgrounds living in more than 155 communities across Ontario, who are committed to one strong public education system, "which offers neither privilege nor prejudice to anyone."

Years ago, Patterson's group carried out an opinion poll that seems to support its purpose as "advocates for civil rights in public education so that the public is informed about the issue of publicly-funded Roman Catholic separate schools."

The province-wide poll determined that 79% of 7,551 respondents favoured one public school system. Regionally, the poll, which doesn't list a margin of error, found 48 Orillia residents favoured a one-board system with four opting to stay with the status quo. In Barrie, 77 voted for just one system with nine voting against.

At the heart of the matter remains the exemption issue that traces its roots back to 1984 when then-premier Bill Davis's government extended full funding to Roman Catholic secondary schools. Up until then, funding had been provided up to Grade 10. But with the added funding came "open-access legislation" to Catholic schools for non-Catholic students.

The Education Act allows students of all faiths to attend Catholic schools, provided they also take religion courses. But parents can write to the relevant school board to ask their child be exempted from "any program or course of study in religious education."

"The exemption provisions really mean that a Roman Catholic high school can become a duplicate of the public high school," Patterson said.

"So why put over $1 billion a year extra into supporting a duplicate system. It should mean the end of public funding for Roman Catholic schools."

Daly, meanwhile, said he's not worried at all about the future of Ontario's Catholic school system and the need it serves.

"Each day, I see the goodness, success and vitality of publicly funded Catholic schools throughout Ontario," he said. "Catholic schools have been an integral part of the fabric of Ontario's society for more than 170 years.

"As a result of the professionalism and Christian witness of its teachers and other staff, Catholic schools provide academic and co-curricular excellence."

Daly said Ontario's 2.3 million Catholic school supporters and the parents of children of other faiths who attend its secondary schools appreciate and prefer the distinctiveness of Catholic education.

"We do not see this strong preference changing," he said. "Our Catholic Schools are committed to educating young people to become socially responsible citizens who contribute to their communities and serving others.

"The structure of publicly funded education in Ontario and the Christ-centred Catholic schools that are such an integral part of it are cause for celebration, and are to be strengthened."

