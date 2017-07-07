INNISFIL — South Simcoe police laid a number of charges after an incident in Alcona early Friday morning.

Police say a woman was harassed at approximately 12:30 a.m. by two suspects who boxed in her car. According to police, friends arrived to assist her when one of the suspects retrieved a gun from the trunk of his car and pointed it at one of her friends while threatening to shoot him.

Responding officers located and arrested two male suspects and secured the firearm, which turned out to be a pellet gun.

At about the same time, a call for assistance was received from other police units about a man and a woman, who were the parents of one of the arrested males, who were causing a disturbance by yelling at officers and witnesses.

According to police, the two continued to obstruct the officers until they were arrested. During the arrest, an officer was bitten on the arm.

His injuries were not serious. A 51-year-old Innisfil man was charged with obstructing police officer and was released on conditions that he not contact any of the witnesses.

A 45-year-old Innisfil woman was charged with assaulting a police officer and obstructing a police officer. She is also on conditions not to contact any of the witnesses.

A 17-year-old Innisfil youth was charged with pointing a firearm, dangerous driving, assault and uttering threats. He is also released on a nocontact condition.

A 17-year-old Barrie youth was charged with pointing a firearm and uttering threats. He is also on a nocontact release.

All four will appear in court in August.