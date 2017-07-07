Music teacher opens studio in Barrie

Muskoka's loss is Barrie's gain. Wing Chow, an established music teacher in practice for the past 12 years in Bracebridge, has relocated to Barrie area and opened a new studio in the south end called Inspiring Sounds Music Studio.

Chow and her students are familiar with this area and have participated, won awards and scholarships from the Barrie Music Festival, Orillia Kiwanis Music Festival and South Simcoe Arts Council Music Festival. They have also worked together to raise more than $12,000 for local charities through two annual concerts. Chow hopes to do the same in Barrie.

"For me, I like teaching children. You can use your musical talent to do a lot of things: make people happy and help other people," said Chow, who is enjoying living in Barrie and feels the music standards here are very high. "There are a lot of good teachers. I love living in Barrie."

Chow has always been attracted to the education side of music and has enjoyed working with children as young as three years old. For her new studio in Barrie, she has introduced a new piano program called WunderKeys for preschoolers. She said it will provide young children with a good head start and solid foundation in music and math.

She teaches a wide variety of music, styles and periods from classical to Broadway, folk, popular, jazz and contemporary and prepares her students for Royal Conservatory exams, music festivals, recitals and public performances throughout the year. Her piano and singing students have also won awards at the provincial levels and many have achieved high standards with Royal Conservatory exams. Some, such as Daevyd Pepper, a well-known young Canadian tenor, have been accepted to post-secondary music programs at the University of Toronto, York University and Sheridan College.

Chow was born in Hong Kong and started taking piano lessons in a time when not many children had the opportunity to take music lessons. It was her parents' idea but she grew to love playing the piano. A good teacher helped. So did her early accomplishments, doing well at recitals and winning awards and competitions. Today, some 30 years later, she still keeps in touch with her first piano teachers.

By 16, she was studying music at the Hong Kong Baptist University but wasn't able to acquire a degree because she immigrated to Canada at 18 and spent the next year and a half learning English. At the University of Calgary, her first degree in linguistics focused on child language development and her second degree was in elementary education.

Chow did a graduate program in Kodaly Music Education in order to become a music specialist with the Calgary Board of Education. She taught elementary school music, from Kindergarten to grade 6, until she moved to Bracebridge in 2004 and started her own music studio teaching piano, voice, theory and music theatre.

Chow's Inspiring Sounds Music Studio is located in the Holly area of Barrie. For more information see www.inspiringsounds.ca.