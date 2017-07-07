Barrie police hauled three drunk drivers off city streets Thursday evening.

Police received multiple calls shortly after 6 p.m. after a vehicle on Lakeshore Drive suddenly accelerated and drove over a center median in front of oncoming traffic, through a chain link fence and then slammed into the side of a building.

The 66-year-old male driver was arrested for impaired driving and transported to Royal Victoria Regional Health Center for treatment of his injuries.

Police say there was extensive damage to the fence, the truck and a building on GO Transit property.

The driver was given a future court date.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., police received a call from a woman who was concerned she was being followed by a suspicious vehicle from Wasaga Beach into the city of Barrie.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Big Point Road while still following behind the woman.

During their investigation, police determined the male driver was under the influence of alcohol. A roadside test was administered, which the man failed.

A 26-year-old Oro-Medonte Township man was charged with over .80 and faces a future court date.

Just before midnight, an officer on their way to a call was driving on St. Vincent Street when a car exiting a driveway nearly collided with the cruiser.

The vehicle, which did not have its lights on, was stopped at a nearby gas station where the male driver, who was buying a pack of cigarettes, failed a roadside breath test.

At the police station he blew more than double the legal limit.

The investigation also revealed the 35-year-old Barrie man had left a youth at home alone when he had run out to buy his smokes.

According to police, family members assisted with finding a safe place for the youth to stay for the night

The driver was charged with over .80 as well as failing to yield from a driveway and fail to surrender his drivers licence.

He will attend a Barrie court later this month to answer to the charges.