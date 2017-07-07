The biggest circus in combat sports is making a stopover in Toronto next week.

On Friday, Mayweather Promotions and the UFC announced that Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will be launching a four-city press tour next week, and the second stop will see the two fighters touch down in Toronto on Wednesday, July 12.

The event will kick off at 6:30 p.m. local time at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts, with both fighters in attendance for what is being described as a 'live show' to help build excitement for their Aug. 26 boxing match in Las Vegas.

Doors open to the public for the Toronto event at 4:30 p.m.

