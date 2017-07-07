BOXING
Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor coming to Toronto to promote boxing match
Floyd Mayweather Jr. (left) and Conor McGregor (right) will be in Toronto on July 12 to promote their boxing match next month. (AP Photos/Files)
The biggest circus in combat sports is making a stopover in Toronto next week.
On Friday, Mayweather Promotions and the UFC announced that Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will be launching a four-city press tour next week, and the second stop will see the two fighters touch down in Toronto on Wednesday, July 12.
The event will kick off at 6:30 p.m. local time at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts, with both fighters in attendance for what is being described as a 'live show' to help build excitement for their Aug. 26 boxing match in Las Vegas.
Doors open to the public for the Toronto event at 4:30 p.m.