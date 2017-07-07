Change text size for the story

Barrire firefighters were called to a fire at a semi-detached town home in the city's south end early Friday afternoon.

There were no injuries.

When crews arrived at the Beatrice Lane residence, which was unoccupied at the time, they encountered heavy smoke and flames that had consumed the garage causing extensive damage.

There was also heavy smoke damage throughout the home.

Seventeen firefighters quickly contained the blaze from spreading, although there was some damage to the residence next door.

Simcoe County paramedics were on scene to assess crews due to Friday's heat wave.

Acting platoon chief Domenic Filippelli said neighbours called 911, adding crews located a cat, which was uninjured, in the basement.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There is no damage estimate at this time.

