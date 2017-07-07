CFB BORDEN — There will an invasion of sorts at Canadian Forces Base Borden on Saturday.

The Blackdown Cadet Training Centre, Canada’s largest, will be welcoming approximately 3,000 Royal Canadian Sea, Army and Air Cadets from across Ontario.

Blackdown runs a broad array of summer programs, ranging from introductory to advanced courses in physical fitness, drill and ceremonial courses, survival, expedition and music.

Lasting two, three or six weeks in duration, these summer training courses for 12 to 18-year olds offer an opportunity to take up challenges and acquire new experiences.

"They also encourage team spirit, mutual assistance, comradeship, and physical fitness in a safe and fulfilling environment," according to Blackdown spokesman Lt. (Navy) Stephen La Salle.

"Blackdown’s mission is to contribute to the development and preparation of youth for the transition to adulthood," he added. "It will enable them to meet the challenges of modern society and become the leaders of tomorrow through a dynamic series of fun, challenging, well-organized and safe activities."

Two of the cadets learned on Friday they have very special responsibilities over the summer.

Chief Warrant Officer Alexander Samaha, 18, of Oakville, was appointed regimental sergeant major. Chief warrant officer Sarah Eckert, 18, of New Liskeard was appointed drill sergeant major and will be his second in command.

Together, they will oversee 250 staff cadets as well as the 3,000 cadets who arrive on Saturday.

"It was quite a pleasant surprise," Samaha said adding there were plenty of assessments last week leading up to Friday's appointment. "I did my best. I felt I did well and today I was rewarded for my hard work."

He'll be going to McMaster University for engineering next year and says his cadet training has been invaluable.

"Last year I saw some amazing role models in leadership positions and I wanted to emulate that and build on that," Samaha said. "I've learned a lot about time management and organization skills, which will help me in university next year, and it's really helped me with my confidence."

La Salle said the final decision comes down to a cadet's training and their leadership skills and not necessarily someone who wants a career in the military.

"We're looking for a strong leader, somebody who has that thinking and the initiative to be able to handle issues," he said.

Eckert literally has a jump on many of fellow cadets.

She was 17 when she became a qualified parachutist in the Canadian Forces.

"I look forward to leading these cadets to the highest standard possible," she said. "I plan to join regular force as a medical technician."

Master Warrant Officer Ben McIntosh is looking forward to the camaraderie this summer.

"Because there are so many people here, no matter what your personality is you'll always have a friend," he said.

The slogan of the Blackdown Cadet Training Centre is 'Home of Canada’s Finest'.

