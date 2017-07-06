Fate can be fickle. Just ask Orillia's David Wrigley.

Three years ago, the long-time professional hockey player was speared between the legs during a heated skirmish in a playoff game in the finals of the German Second League. Wrigley, in a moment he is not proud of, retaliated in kind. Unfortunately for him, the referee only witnessed Wrigley's role in the drama - a spur-of-the-moment outburst that led to a six-game suspension for the fleet-footed forward.

"We ended up losing that series and we lost a shot at a championship," lamented Wrigley.

But in a bizarre turn of events, that regrettable situation became a pivotal moment that helped change the former Orillia Terrier's destiny. During his suspension, he found himself often in the trainer's room, where he struck up a conversation with an official from Ortema, a large, German-based company that specializes in sports protection equipment. Wrigley was impressed by the company's wares and approach and, over time, began to work with Ortema in his spare time.

After learning all he could about the products, how to cast moulds from players' legs for the company's innovative, custom knee braces and other facets of the enterprise, he offered to become the firm's North American distributor. He set up his own corporation and learned - on the fly - about importing and exporting, finance, exchange rates and other salient issues.

This spring, for the third straight year, he represented Ortema at the World Hockey Championship (WHC), where he continued to build relationships with the teams' equipment managers and officials, many of whom also have similar roles for NHL teams. While it's been a slow evolution, an incident at this year's event in Paris may provide some gas to stoke the fire.

Finnish forward Mikko Rantanen, who plays for the Colorado Avalanche, injured his knee during the WHC.

"His doctor came to us and said his player was hurt and asked us if we could help," said Wrigley, whose company had just unveiled a new knee brace built specifically for hockey players.

While it's not custom, Wrigley can heat up the carbon fibre elements and mould certain areas to ensure a perfect fit.

"Rantanen tried it and loved it. He played the rest of the tournament and was probably their best player and they made it to the quarter-finals partly because of how well he played," Wrigley said with as much pride as if he himself had shone on the ice. "Essentially, we helped a player who helped his team make it as far as they could go. That's why we do what we do."

Already, Wrigley counts several NHL teams as customers that buy large quantities of Ortema's skate insoles, lace-bite products, core shorts and braces. This year, he expects the number of NHL teams on his client list to jump to at least 20. He also works with several OHL and WHL teams.

Now, he's trying to get the products into the hands of "everyday" players. To augment his online sales, he's breaking into retail. Many of the company's items will soon be in many Source for Sports stores - starting next week in Oakville. When the Orillia store reopens in a few weeks at its new Fittons West Plaza location, Ortema products will be on the shelves.

Wrigley said he's never been busier - or more fulfilled. He said running a business rivals the rush of being a hockey player. Despite that, he's not quite ready to hang up his skates yet. The 37-year-old recently inked a two-year deal to play for the EV Landshut team, which plays out of the Munich area in Germany's Third League.

"I didn't expect it," Wrigley said of the new pact.

He was pondering moving to England to play after the team he played for the previous four years, in Stuttgart, opted not to re-sign him. But, then he got a phone call from the new coach of the EV Landshut team.

"This team formerly played in the Second League but got into some ownership problems and were relegated to the Third League," explained Wrigley. "They have a new ownership group and new coaches and they want to win. They want to win a championship so they can move back up to the Second League, and they think I can help. They offered me more money than I've ever made playing in the Second League."

On top of the salary, Wrigley gets a house and a car. Equally important, the club will pay for him to obtain his master's in business administration. "It's a perfect situation because I will be able to continue to build my business, work for Ortema to service North Americans playing in Germany, work on my MBA and play hockey."

As one of just two import players - and one of the team's highest-paid players - there is pressure on Wrigley to score and to lead his new team to a title.

"There is more pressure on me because they expect a lot. The big thing for me, as an aging athlete, is to stay healthy, so I've been working really hard on that," he said. "Our goal, for sure, is to win and to move up to the Second League. I'm excited about it."

Without question, hockey has helped to define Wrigley, who started playing minor hockey in Orillia when he was a tot before starring with the Orillia Terriers during his junior hockey days. He earned a scholarship to play in the NCAA with the Division 1 Mercyhurst Lakers. Since then, he has played professional hockey in leagues around the world, winning plenty of titles and individual accolades. His passion for the game has not waned.

"I love the sport. When I get back home after the season, I get to the first shinny game I can find," he said, noting he has played summer pickup hockey twice weekly in Barrie with the same group of guys for two decades. "It keeps you in shape, keeps you healthy and it's competitive. I like to compete."

He has discovered running a business shares some of the elements of hockey - especially when it's an enterprise focused on helping athletes. Wrigley, a member of Orillia's Hockey Wall of Fame, said the business could be the hockey exit plan he has been looking for.

"I've kinda been waiting for this," he said. "When I was 17, I had a plan to play junior, get a scholarship, get a degree, play professional hockey, and I did all those things. For the last five years, I've kind of wondered what's the next thing. I never knew what I wanted to do. Now, I have a goal to build my business, to work hard and put my energy into that. It's very similar to my passion for hockey."

For more information, visit prosportprotection.com, check out the company's Facebook page or follow @pro_sport_protection on Instagram.

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

twitter.com/davedawson67