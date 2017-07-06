Helena Correia was full of confidence and buzzing with excitement as she unhooked her zip-line and jumped off to start the course all over again.

The five-year-old's courage was boosted by the presence of the continuous line on the new treetop trekking course at Horseshoe Resort in Oro-Medonte.

"It was good," said the Toronto resident. "I was scared the first time, and then I wasn't the second time."

The Thor helped, Correia said, referring to the part of the harness that is shaped like a hammer.

"I've been holding onto it so I didn't fall," she said.

Her friend, Eva Tsebelis, 7, who was trying out the trek for the first time, agreed the continuous line harness helped keep her safe.

"First, I thought I was going to be scared," she said. "And then when I tried it, and I said in my brain, 'Hey, this is not bad.' I feel proud of myself and I think my mom's going to be proud of me, also."

The two were accompanied by Correia's mother, Cristina Bastone, who has been on several treetop trekking excursions, but in other locations.

"It was a blast," she said. "It's great for their age. The continuous zip-line, using Thor, as they call it here, helps so that they can do more challenging courses here and don't have to worry about equipment."

That is exactly the point of the new changes at the resort, said Mike Stiell, marketing director for treetop trekking.

The special system, called a safe roller, acts as a continuous line to enable younger kids and those with special needs and disabilities to experience the course, he explained.

"We've been building and operating adventure parks for over 10 years now," said Stiell. "We're always trying to look for ways to include other people in the experience."

The line passes around all of the trees, taking away the need for fine motor skills to clip on and off from one line to the next, he explained.

The course opened June 24 and will remain in use until Oct. 31. For more information, visit treetoptrekking.com or call the resort at 888-733-8679.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog