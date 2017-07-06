LETTER: Make the politicians pay

$10.5 million to Omar Khadr?

Another example of Canadian political irresponsibility!

Parliament and Senate make the rules, and direct the enforcers. How will they ever learn responsibility and accountability if there is never a penalty but words? We have no recall. We are not allowed to bear arms. Time to the next election is always long.

Canadian Parliament and their minions supported/enabled the punishment for Khadr. There was no plebiscite. Now judged to be unfair or too hard, who takes the punishment?

If a law is broken or a crime committed, our Canadian justice system investigates and assigns punishment to those responsible. Similarly, civil disputes are argued in court; those responsible must pay damages.

My recollection of school days is that punishment is assigned to the offending student (or to the teacher's best try at ID) -- partly to teach the rule breaker, and partly to teach the rest of the class.

The punishment of the Canadian taxpayer in Khadr's case is inappropriate. They are not even members of the offending class; members of Parliament and the Senate are. They set the rules, and their minions run our country.

Why is the $10.5-million fine not levied on the offenders in such a way as to make it clear to them that lack of dutiful responsibility, and mistakes, have a cost? A fine on each of our 338 MPs and 105 senators of $6,000 per year for four years (one term) would help every MP and senator feel a little more "responsible" for government operations - and it would pay Khadr's bill without increasing taxpayer burden.

Words of apology from politicians running our country, and unloading any fine onto taxpayers, is not good enough.

Paul Bennett

Orillia