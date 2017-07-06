Fears drugs and prostitutes were taking over their High Street neighbourhood led citizens to call police.

Barrie police’s community response unit began patrolling the area and on Wednesday were able to bust three Toronto-area men for trafficking $30,000 worth of crack cocaine from a parked car.

Just after 11:30 p.m., police noticed a car parked between Dunlop Street West and Park Street with two occupants inside with the ignition off.

Consistent with complaints from neighbours, when the police drove by, two men inside slouched down in their seats and when the officers approached the vehicle, they rolled up the windows to stifle conversation.

The two occupants provided different stories about why they were in the area and false identities to police.

As a third man approached officers indicating he was the driver and responsible for the vehicle, one of the occupants surreptitiously reached for an item wrapped in clear plastic consistent with how narcotics are packaged.

Police arrested the trio and seized 302 grams of crack cocaine, a loaded Colt semi-automatic handgun and a quantity of cash.

A 21-year-old Etobicoke man, 19-year-old Toronto man and a 21 year old Mississauga man are now facing more than a dozen possession and trafficking drug charges, as well as firearm offences and false identification charges.

The public is reminded that anyone who may have information into the illegal distribution or possession of drugs can anonymously report to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com