Beyond the cross

There's a lot more to Catholic schools than crosses, communion wafers and spiritual retreats.

Advocates for the school system say opponents don't truly understand what secondary-school religion courses entail and can't fully comprehend how much Catholicism and spirituality remains intricately knit throughout a school's fabric.

"Our expectation is that we're creating lifelong learners," said Lyndsay Novakovich, chaplaincy team leader at Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School in Orillia, who pointed out the idea isn't to indoctrinate or convert someone to the Catholic faith.

Erika Downing just completed Grade 12 at Patrick Fogarty and plans to attend Wilfrid Laurier University to study business in the fall.

"The main thing about Patrick Fogarty and Catholicism is how the school is so welcoming and supportive," Downing said. "You just feel so at home here. You know they care about you. It's so important to have your faith in your school."

Novakovich, who also teaches religion courses, said there are seven core principles that guide the school's faith, including respect for others and creating caring individuals who realize there's worth and beauty in everything.

"They can apply to any situation you find yourself in life," she said, noting the school also features a daily morning prayer and a "beautiful" chapel that's open all the time right at the school's entrance for students, staff and volunteers who want some private time for contemplation.

"It's right at the front of the school and isn't tucked away. And every month, we celebrate mass together, which brings the school together. There's a real sense of family. Spirituality permeates throughout the school."

Grade 12 students also volunteer with the local St. Vincent de Paul Society and the school regularly has trips to foreign lands Novakovich said often relate to being in solidarity with others and giving back to people from other cultures.

"We live in this age of abundance in our culture," she said. "How am I going to make a difference in the world? We have a universal hunger for more. People are looking for something more by respecting other people and living a full life.

"You experience that true sense of joy. A lot of people get that from faith."

Noah Stong will begin Grade 11 at Patrick Fogarty in September. While he has a strong interest in the sciences, he's matter-of-fact when discussing how religion courses and the school's themes relating to values and morals resonate.

"It's through science where we can learn the what, where and when," he said. "With religion, we learn the who and the why. We learn why we were called upon to live, our purpose and our responsibilities as humans to better the world."

The issue of religious courses seems to be regularly raised when the public hears about a case where parents seek a religious exemption for their children and initially have the request rebuffed.

But exemptions remain a rarity within the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board, according to board officials. At Patrick Fogarty, for example, just two or three exemptions were issued during the most recent school year.

As well, the courses aren't just about Catholicism, but also teach students about other religions and deal with social-justice issues with an emphasis on ethics and morality.

"It's not Catholicism Part 1, Catholicism Part 2," Novakovich explained. "In Grade 11, we focus on world religions. It's important to understand and respect other religions."

Pat Bullock, a former chaplain and teacher at St. Theresa's Catholic High School in Midland, once said the curriculum "exudes" Catholicism and promotes looking after one another through compassion and caring.

"If they feel they're going to be indoctrinated, it's not going to happen in a religion course," Bullock said during an interview a few years ago. "It's not heavy-handed, Bible-thumping Catholicism. It's an exploration of religion.

"What parent wouldn't want their children exposed to Gospel values and social justice? When you get someone from a fundamentalist background, the casualty in any conversation is reason. We try to be exemplars of the faith and draw out the very best in other people."

