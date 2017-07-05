Melina Melle has her eyes — and her musical talents — on the future.

She was taking part in the Summer Company - Staples Youth Entrepreneurship Day on Wednesday, held at the south and north Barrie Staples outlets.

The company, in conjunction with the City of Barrie and the province, is hoping to kick start careers for students between the ages of 15 to 29 years-old.

Melle will be attending Durham College in Oshawa this fall for the musical business program and said Summer Company is a great starting point for her.

"It's helped me with a lot of ideas to promote my career," the 18-year-old said while strumming her Martin guitar. "My meetings with them have also helped me with my 'elevator pitch' or how to promote myself in a 30-second speech."

Melle was joined by other young entrepreneurs Wednesday.

Stephannie Schlichter, director of the City of Barrie's business development office, said the Small Business Centre of Barrie, the YMCA, Simcoe County and Orillia are supporting nearly 20 young entrepreneurs in starting and running their own summer business through the Summer Company program, now in its fourth year.

"Each of these students has prepared a business plan and will be receiving business training and mentorship from local business leaders through our centre in addition of up to $3,000 in grant funding to help them start-up their business venture," Schlichter said.

Barrire MPP Ann Hoggarth was on hand for the Summer Company announcement and said it is vital young people have the right skills to make a go of it in today's competitive economic environment.

"Entrepreneurship is the spark for prosperity," she said. "We need young entrepreneurs who can adapt to changing workplaces, create jobs and be the leaders of tomorrow."

For the 2017/18 fiscal year, the provincial government has committed $2.1 million for Summer Company, Hoggarth added.

Visit www.investbarrie.com to learn more.

imcinroy@postmedia.com