Something for everyone at this weekend's folk fest

Variety should win the weekend at this year's Mariposa Folk Festival.

"I like to think everything about the festival is exciting because it's such a variety of things," said Mike Hill, artistic director of the annual festival.

Covering its bases with headliners, such as Barenaked Ladies, Whitehorse and the New Pornographers, bands familiar to long-time folk fans, this year, he said, another target the MFF is taking aim at is the teen and young-adult groups with performers, such as Ruth B.

"She's been a big hit with the teenagers," said Hill. "So what we've tried to do is bring in something for everybody."

The music festival starts Friday at the downtown stage at 2 p.m., while Tudhope Park will begin ringing with music from almost 65 acts, starting 5 p.m. the same day.

"That's the most in the history of the festival," Hill said. "Part of it was that we've got several federal government grants. One of the stipulations was that we hire more Canadian bands."

Changing up the format a bit, for the first time this year, he said, there will be a lyric and songwriting workshop in downtown.

As well, among the downtown showcase performances will be a stage for a couple performances at the library, said Hill.

Another big part of this year's festival is the incorporation of Canada's sesquicentennial.

"We have the 150 Stage, and all around it we have a display of Canadian crafts, from cooking to canoe-building," he said. "You'll have almost like a village feel when you come in the front gate. Part of Mariposa's mandate is not to just present music but a whole bunch of arts"

Aside from that display, the kids areas and artisan village will also keep visitors busy, said Hill.

Returning for what might be his last year is Erie, Pennsylvania folk musician Todd Crowley, who will be bringing his musical petting zoo.

"He brings in over 100 instruments and you can come in and try any instrument you want to try," said Hill. "It's one of the most popular features of the festival."

During Saturday and Sunday, the festival will also offer free yoga and Tai Chi classes at the park.

To end it all by midnight Sunday, Lance Anderson, a Juno-award winning producer, brings together a group of musicians for The Last Waltz, a musical celebration of The Band, said Hill.

Summing it up, he said, "You have a variety of stages to choose from. In fact, it's a dilemma for some people because they sometimes wish they could be in two places at the same time."

And not to forget the special musical guest appearances, such as the ones last year by Gordon Lightfoot and Irish Mythen, that are known to up the ante at the music festival, he said.

Tickets and a variety of weekend passes are available online at mariposafolk.com. Youth and young adults can take advantage of discounts, while kids under 12 are free to come in when accompanied by a ticket-bearing adult, said Hill.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog