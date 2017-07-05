Senior's Serenade concert comes to Barrie

Noel Banavage and Cheryl Graham team up to bring an eclectic program of music to next week's Senior's Serenade concert.

Both are known in this city for completely different genres of music. Banavage, a saxophone player, founded the Skyliner's Orchestra in 1993, a few years after he moved to Barrie. He continues to perform big band and swing music with the group during their monthly concerts at the City Hall Rotunda. Some may know him by his nickname Capt. Leon Skyliner.

Banavage fell in love with Big Band music while growing up Toronto. He was one of five boys forced to listen to opera music at home, until Banavage discovered his father's Big Band records. The boys all played instruments and went on to become the Banavage Brothers Orchestra in the 1970s.

When he moved to Barrie in '87, he joined the Barrie Concert Band. He has performed with BSQ (Barrie Saxophone Quartet), various combo groups such as The Skylites and My Favourite Strings as well as Sunday worship services and at Christmas time alongside the Salvation Army Kettles in Barrie. He also volunteers to lead hymn sings at local seniors residences.

Following his retirement from city hall where he worked in purchasing, Banavage went back to school for music and completed his second year at York University a couple of months ago.

Cheryl Graham is a pianist who runs a busy home-based music studio called Joyful Sounds Music Studio in Horseshoe Valley. She is well known locally for her teaching skills -- young musical talent, advanced students as well as teacher training.

She is also a regular performer of Barrie's midday concerts and last year, brought several of her piano students with her. Her students have won numerous awards at the local, provincial and national levels such as the prestigious Adelmo Melecci Exam Prize for the highest exam grade for the ARCT Piano Teacher's practical exam, Great Composers Global Online Competition, first and second place winners, 2017, Crescendo International Music Competition, first place award with performance in the awards concert in Carnegie Hall, N.Y., February 2017. Graham and her students have raised several thousand dollars for a Cambodian orphanage and school as well as a From Violence to Violins program in the Jane Finch corridor.

Graham started out as a church pianist at the age of 13 and became music director of Heritage Baptist Church at the age of 18, a position she continued to serve in, off and on, over the years.

One of Graham's specialties is the improvisation of sacred/gospel music and she has training many church pianists in the art of improvisation, students who currently serve in churches in Canada, United States, Ireland, and Trinidad.

She has worked as a collaborative pianist with vocal ensembles, violinists, and in the recording studio for sacred music recordings. She enjoys directing church cantatas and musicals. Graham currently serves as president of the Barrie Branch of the Ontario Registered Music Teachers Association.

The Seniors Serenade program includes a wide variety of music from composers such as Gershwin, Berlin, Ellington and Porter to sacred pieces. The concert takes place on July 12, at Grace United Church, 350 Grove Street East at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free. Tea and cookies will be served at 3:30 p.m. for $5.