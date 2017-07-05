It's not often that a veteran champion team will add a teenager into the middle of their lineup.

Then again, few youngsters hit as well as Barrie's Ryan Rijo.

The local product has returned to town after an impressive rookie season at New Mexico Junior College to slide into the Barrie Baycats batting order.

"Rijo's been in our backyard for years and has come out to work with us since he was 15 or 16 years old," said Baycats manager Angus Roy. "We were waiting until he became of age to play with us.

"You're never going to turn down a talent like that, especially one in your own backyard."

After getting offers from a number of other squads, Rijo settled on playing summer ball close to home.

"It's easier for my grandparents and family to come out and see me, because they really couldn't in New Mexico," Rijo said. "The Barrie fans are really loyal and it's fun playing in front of them, especially when they're chanting your name."

Rijo comes to a squad featuring a number of his former Ontario Blue Jays coaches like Kyle DeGrace, Brandon Dhue, Kevin Atkinson and Chris Nagorski.

He also gets to suit up alongside close friend and fellow St. Joseph's grad Cole White after a year apart.

"Honestly, Cole's been one of my best friends for as long as I can remember," Rijo said. "Growing up with him and playing ball with him has been something special.

"Being on a team with him makes it feel like old times again."

Just like in the old days, Rijo is having no trouble getting into the swing of things, handling Intercounty Baseball League pitchers like he's been facing them for years.

"The biggest adjustment for me is going from a metal bat in college going back to wood," Rijo said. "The pitching isn't ever going to be something I can't handle, because I'm confident in my swing and my ability to hit any pitch, whether it's from Aroldis Chapman or a house league player.

"Adjusting to pitching has never been a big issue for me, it's more about getting used to a wood bat again."

His stats back it up, batting .250 with a .464 on-base percentage coming into this week while predominantly hitting fifth for the three-time consecutive champion Baycats.

"He's got middle of the order power," Roy said. "If you look at the doubles and homers he hit in junior college, you can see it there. His talent is batting and he's got raw power.

"He's a left-handed bat and we've been pretty right-handed dominant as we get lower in the lineup, so that helps break that up."

Rijo came in hot after a great rookie season of junior college, finishing tied for third in the nation in doubles (26) and seventh in RBI (79).

"I had the best time of my life there," Rijo said. "It's an honour to be named all-region and to even be on the ballot as an All-American as a freshman is crazy.

"My coaching staff, Jimmy Durham, Larry Felix and Jake McCarter, they turned us into men and made us accountable."

Rijo also got help from a special instructor.

"My grandfather (Rafael) has been my hitting coach my whole life, and I owe everything to him," Rijo said. "He actually came down to New Mexico for a month at a time and we got to work on stuff, tried it out, and it clicked.

"My grandpa's never played baseball in his life, but he takes everything he sees from (instructional hitting videos) and tries to apply it to my game."

In the field, he's had to make a bit of an adjustment, with New Mexico looking to convert Rijo into a catcher to improve his draft prospects.

Fortunately for Rijo, his old coach is the guy ahead of him on the depth chart with the Baycats.

"That's part of why coming to Barrie was such a good thing, because I can learn from Kyle," Rijo said. "He is one of the best catchers I've ever played with and he's so knowledgeable.

"I want to be able to learn and pick up as much knowledge as I can, not just because I love catching and being a leader out there, but also because, leaning towards the draft, there's more of an opportunity for me (to play pro) as a catcher than at first base."

Rijo has gotten to catch some impressive arms in Barrie, calling signs for former pro Emilis Guerrero.

"It was a great experience," Rijo said. "He's fun to catch, doesn't miss his spots ever.

"There's a bit of a language barrier, but my Spanish background kind of helped, because I understood what he wanted and he understood what I was trying to do."

Rijo wants to extend Barrie's title streak to four in a row this season, and with the impression he's given to the team, they're very happy to have him aboard.

"That kid always wants to get better," Roy said. "He's always talking baseball, and he's asking our veteran guys about situations and pitches to look for and things like that. You can tell the kid wants to be great.

"He's willing to do whatever it takes to get better and whatever it takes for us to win," Roy added. "There's a lot of talented kids out there, but this kid's got the work ethic, and I think he's got the potential to be really good."

