A rent increase of less than 2% in 2018 is being hailed as a win for the provincial government.

The Rental Fairness Act, 2017 will ensure that all privately-owned rental properties across the province will have their rent capped with a 1.8 % increase between January and Dec. 31 in 2018.

Shannon Murree, a realtor in Barrie, said she sees both sides of the coin when it comes to affordable rental properties and helping landlords earn a profit in a fluctuating market.

“Right now, it’s posted as a low vacancy rate, yet I would say it’s a zero,” Murree said on Wednesday. “When a landlord gets 60-days notice, he has it filled by the time the tenants move. So it’s a good move for investors, not so good for those who need affordable housing.”

Murree said 20 years ago when she needed a home in Barrie, she had to move into social housing until she got on her feet.

But as a realtor, she also helps investors buy rental properties and understands their dilemma when it comes to turning a profit.

“From a landlord’s perspective, if you’ve bought property and you’re renting out an apartment under-market for $900 and it’s all inclusive, you should be charging $1,200 because property taxes went up, hydro and gas prices have gone up,” she said. “The landlord’s not in control of any of that, so how do you make it a win/win?”

According to the January PadMapper Canada Rent Report, Barrie has become one of the most expensive cities in Canada to rent an apartment.

At the end of January, PadMapper considered Barrie the eighth most expensive city to rent in, up from its fifteenth spot three months prior.

As of Monday, Money Sense magazine listed the average price of a two-bedroom unit at about $1,150 per month plus utilities.

Shopping on Dunlop Street East, Hannah Roye said she’s been looking for an apartment in Barrie for the past couple of months without success.

“I’m looking for something around $1,000 a month inclusive (with utilities) but it’s hard to find a good place for that,” Roye said.

She said she keeps her eye on internet classified sites, like Kijiji, but hasn’t found anything she can afford.

“The ones I’ve seen that I can afford look pretty sketchy,” she said.

The government expects next year’s rental market cap will help 250,000 more tenants receive protection from unfair rent hikes.

“When I speak to Ontarians, the impact is clear – by making the housing system fairer, we’re ensuring that everyone in Ontario has the peace of mind to put down roots in the community they love,” said Minister of Housing Chris Ballard during the announcement. Ballard is also the minister responsible for the poverty reduction strategy.

While there are approximately 1.2 million private rental households in Ontario, the provincial government is using the Consumer Price Index as a guideline to determine how high to allow rental prices to climb.

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1