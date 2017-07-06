Pondering a few existential issues

This week, some riffing on a few recent news items, one of which involves an unsavoury ICBM stew that could boil over to a temperature no one wants to endure.

Yup, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday was crowing about his country launching its first intercontinental ballistic launch the day before -- Independence Day in the U.S.

As a fan of the English language, I couldn't help noticing the wording of Kim Jong Un's statement and how it contrasts with the angry rhretoric of, say, national or religious leaders in the Middle East who prefer the old-school approach with phrases like "raining down hellfire over the unbelieving swine" and stuff like that.

Kim Jong Un, in his choice of words, seemed to unwittingly back up the rumour that he adores American culture, American casual slang.

Check out his reaction to the launching of the ICBM in the North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency: "The American bastards must be quite happy after closely watching our strategic decision," he said. "I guess they are not too happy with the gift package we sent them for the occasion of their Independence Day. We should often send them gift packages so they won't be too bored."

A joint statement seen in the Washington Post on Wednesday seemed, on the surface, to be logical enough. Talking about the rising tensions, Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, commander of the U.S. forces Korea and Gen. Lee Sun-jin, chairman of the South Korea's joint chiefs of staff said: "Self-restraint, which is a choice, is all that separates armistice and war."

Then I tried imagining the words "self-restraint" in the same sentence as "Donald Trump" and "Kim Jong Un."

Speaking of Trump, at this writing, he's in an existentially tough jam. He's to meet with Vladimir Putin tomorrow and Putin will say Russia wants its Embassy summer country houses back before any meaningful talks about anything else can begin. These swell digs, one near Oyster Bay, Long Island, and the other on Corsica River in Maryland, were confiscated by the Obama administration as a slap across the face for Russian election hacking in the 2016 presidential race.

So, if Trump caves to Putin's demands and gives the homes back, he looks weak. If he doesn't return the properties, he'll appear to be supporting a symbolic but important decision made by Barack Obama. For Trump, this is not a fun place to be.

I have my own existential issues now and they erupted due to a Cheryl Browne story in yesterday's Examiner. Here's the crux of it: according to Money Sense's Canada's Best Places to Live 2017 report, Orillia beats the heck out of Barrie. This, my friends, is shocking.

Said Browne: "Out of 417 cities, towns and townships ranked across Canada, Orillia jumped up from a position of 94 last year to 33 in 2017." She then went on with more joyous information: "Barrie fell from a ranking of 57 in 2016 to the 70th spot this year." What the heck is going on here?

Then she quoted Orillia's Mayor Steve Clarke as saying that the Sunshine City "has charm." And that it has a "waterfront that's the envy of many, a comprehensive trail system, an iconic opera house and a brand new library."

The "charm" bit: highly questionable, at best. That waterfront part is, for three months of the year, true. A new library, well, that's cool too.

Other than that, I have just one urgent question: Orillia, does this mean we have to stop slagging you?

Bruce Cameron is a Barrie freelance writer.