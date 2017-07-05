Take a peek into Barrie's inner workings -- the people, places and happenstance that makes this city uniquely ours. The actors and artistic director of Theatre by the Bay (TBTB) have interviewed around 150 people for a documentary-style show called The Five Points. It opens next week at the Mady Centre.

"We're transparent about how we got all these interviews and our process. (There are) no names, many will be recognizable and others may not," said TBTB's Alex Dault, who was initially inspired by a hand-painted sign that was hung on one of the cages covering the entryway of 4 Simcoe Street, the old BMO building by Fred Grant Square. It stated: "What happened to Barrie?"

"I found the sign quite mysterious - what does that mean? And through our interview process we tracked down the person who wrote it and he explained.

"Seeing the sign made me aware that people see the downtown in a different way than I do and it got me thinking about creating a show about our downtown: a kaleidoscope of impressions. It was something that was really important to me. I feel like I have a really interesting relationship with our downtown.

"It is a big part of my own upbringing and it had a strange effect on me -- like the bar scene and party culture -- I would get drawn into it ironically and then I'd have an amazing time. TBTB, our office is down there. We're down there all the time.

"Artists come up from (outside the city) and ask me, what's going on with your downtown? They find something strange about it. It's a day city and a night city. This project delves into the night city in its attempt to explain what's happening in Barrie. Some find there is a bit of a misconception."

Dault was born in Barrie and still has family that live here. He went to St. Joseph's Catholic High School and then to George Brown for the theatre program which is where he met his wife. They married in 2015 and currently live in Toronto.

He came up through the ranks of TBTB, acting in young company shows, followed by roles in main stage productions. He marked his directorial debut with The Nine Mile Portage, a show he also wrote. With The Five Points play he takes moves away from creating historical pieces about Barrie into the present day.

"I'm feeling good about it (the way it turned out)," he said. "I'm really excited about it. The show is a lot of fun."

The cast interviewed all kinds of different people in Barrie from ice fishermen to shoppers in the malls. The interviews were transcribed and incorporated verbatim into a series of vignettes. There is also a collage of music played at the Jazz & Blues Festival as well as local bands.

Thomas Williams, a local actor in the show, said of the 70 characters in the show representing people the cast interviewed, one man from the youth shelter stood out more than any other, in part because he was a very interesting character to play.

"It's absolutely amazing to see all the different perceptions of Barrie and see a side, even someone who has lived here my entire life, I've never seen or knew existed," said Williams.

At age 19, Williams may be the youngest of the cast of 11 but he brings lots of theatre experience to table, including a role in TBTB's hit 2016 show 'We Must Have More Men! Barrie and the Great War'. It will be remounted for an 18-day run this fall to encompass Remembrance Day. However, Williams won't be able to be in it again as he will be off to Carlton University, Ottawa, to study English, Spanish, American sign language, philosophy, along with an introduction to drama studies.

Performances of The Five Points run July 19-29 at the Mady Centre, downtown Barrie, 8 p.m. Tickets are $32.42, available at the box office, 705-739-4228.