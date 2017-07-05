Barrie Police arrested a man for being impaired by drugs after he fled the scene of a collision involving another vehicle, Tuesday.

Police received a call about a collision involving two vehicles on Mapleview Drive West and Bryne Drive, just before 5 p.m.

One driver was observed trying to stuff the deployed airbag back into the steering wheel while attempting to flee the scene.

The vehicle, which had severe front-end damage with fluid leaking out as the man made his way toward the Highway 400 ramp, broke down completely before it was able to reach the highway.

When police arrived, they found the 33-year-old Angus man slumped unconscious at the wheel.

When he awoke, police immediately arrested him for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, and upon arresting him, located drug paraphernalia on the seat beside him.

It was also learned the accused had two prior driving suspensions and had been ordered not to consume drugs or alcohol.

The Angus man was cleared medically at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and then transported to the Barrie police station where he was charged with, dangerous operation of motor vehicle, failing to remain at the scene of accident, failing to comply with probation orders, possession of controlled substances and two charges of driving while suspended.