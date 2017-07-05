Full sprint ahead for Eastview grad

Blink and you might miss him.

Mark Hutchinson is only getting faster.

The Oro-Medonte native is going into his second year of York University Lions track and field. If it's anything like his first year, Hutchinson is in for quite a ride.

The rookie ran anchor for the York Men's 4 x 200-metre relay team, the same team that finished in fifth place at the OUA (Ontario University Athletics) Championships. Had the team been a little more fluid in their baton hand-offs, the Lions likely would have advanced to the CIS (Canadian) Championships.

"In the relay your hand-offs are crucial, and in that race they broke us," said Hutchinson with a bit of resentment.

In spite of the unfortunate transition, Hutchinson considers that run to be perhaps the best of his career, and the experience he gained during his first year to be above and beyond what he had hoped.

"Going through high school I always looked at these university and college athletes and I always wished I could one day be at this level and realize I am at this level now," said Hutchinson, who also competes in both the 300-metre and the 4 x 400-metre relay runs.

The Eastview Secondary graduate always excelled in athletics but it wasn't until just before University that he found his niche as a sprinter.

"I've always been fast, but I was never the fastest guy. I started doing track in grade nine but it wasn't until grade 12 that I started specializing in the 400 metre. That's where I saw my skill set just take off," said Hutchinson.

During his high school years, Hutchinson ran for Eastview's track team and over the winter months, starting in grade 10, he trained with the York University Track and Field Club.

The junior development program consists of training sessions twice per week at York for high school athletes.

The additional workouts helped Hutchinson to not only stay polished as a runner, but to also get familiarized with the university which he was later recruited to attend.

"It got me to know the coaches and training facilities really well. I know other first year athletes who everything was new to," said the Oro-Medonte farm boy. "For me nothing really adjusted, it was just training with a new group of athletes. It made me feel comfortable."

Like many young Canadian track athletes, last year's success of Andre De Grasse at the Summer Olympics has inspired Hutchinson to run even harder.

"It's motivated me immensely. It's put Canada back on the map. We've always had phenomenal athletes in tracks, the 100-metre dash is the main event and to have a guy who can now compete with the best in the world... It's just really motivating to think, it's a long shot, but that could be me," said the young athlete.

Hutchinson can watch all of the tape he wants of great Canadian runners but he's reminded every time he steps foot on the York University track that De Grasse made history at the same location.

"My favourite part has to be running at the Pan Am Stadium (at York University) which they put in for the Pan Am Games, and so that's really cool to train at a top notch facility," said Hutchinson. "And just to think that my favourite runner Andre De Grasse won the 100-metre there and to be able to train where he did -- that is pretty cool."

Although Hutchinson is clearly built like a traditional sprinter with big, powerful legs, his personal discipline has propelled him further ahead of the pack.

"Mark is a very dedicated individual, he's very hard working. He's always looking to do what is right as an athlete, but also as an individual. He's been brought up very well," said York University track and field head coach Colin Inglis.

"He's also someone who is open to new ideas and suggestions and to improve," Inglis added.

Hutchinson was the lone rookie to run on both of York University's relay teams.

When asked what he attributes his work ethic to, Hutchinson doesn't look far beyond his home.

"Working hard obviously came from growing up on the farm, and seeing my mom and dad. It got passed on to me. I've always had chores," said Hutchinson proudly.

As the Oro-Medonte sprinter prepares for the upcoming season, Coach Inglis pushes him to improve.

"One of Mark's weaknesses has been for how tall he is, his stride length is not optimal," said Inglis, who is working with Hutchinson to help improve his flexibility.

When Hutchinson lines up on the track this fall, and the gun fires, he hopes to shed more time off his races, and with four more years of eligibility in front of him, his potential is through the roof.

"I see Mark being a key member of our relays, a big strong runner in our 4 x 200-metres. As he gets a lot more confident in his individual abilities, I think he'll become a force to be reckoned with."