The sights, tastes and smells of the Craft Beer and BBQ will transform Heritage Park over the weekend.

Presented by the Downtown Barrie Business Association (BIA), the three-day event kicks off on Friday at 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. with the same times on Saturday.

On Sunday it runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"The barbeque aspect is a version of the rib festival that most people know from the past," said BIA managing director Craig Stevens. "We've got five rib vendors coming this year and most of them will be familiar from previous years.

"They've all got their different flavours and sauces: sweet, tangy, heat, the whole works."

There will also be another twist to the event, he added.

"We've got the Fire and Ice food truck which will have some far-out desserts built around donuts and ice cream," Stevens said, adding the corn roasters will return this year as well.

There will be a sampling of eight breweries including Flying Monkeys, Redline Brewhouse, Barnstormer Brewing, Horseshoe Valley Brewing Company, Side Launch Brewing Company, Muskoka Brewery, Amsterdam Brewery as well as Barrie cider producer, Heritage Estate Craft Winery and Cidery.

After a few years in the making, Heritage president Peter McArthur released his first batch of cider from the Penetanguishene Road facility in April 2016.

He said he's proud to be part of this year's Craft Beer and BBQ event.

"It's very important for us because this is our town and our cider is Barrie's cider," McArthur said. "Our ciders — Eden's Apple and Dragon's Gold — have pedigree and they are award-winning ciders against every cider-maker in the province.

"If you're into buying local, and you haven't tried our cider before, this is your chance," he added. "It gives people an opportunity to come out and try something that is world class that is made locally."

Stevens said the craft beer portion of the event has a separate entrance (19 years and older only) with a wristband policy in effect.

"But it's a family-friendly event and is free," he said. "There is live entertainment during the entire event and on Sunday at noon there will be a 'best-of' contest with a panel who will judge the best sauce, the best pulled pork and best ribs and that's always fun.

"The vendors take it quite seriously and put on a good show to get bragging rights."

To learn more visit www.craftbeer.downtownbarrie.ca.

