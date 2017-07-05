Back-to-back championships

Submitted

Over the Canada Day long weekend, the Barrie Soccer Club U14 girls set a record at the 51st Robbie International Soccer Tournament, with a repeat of their gold medal performance at last year's 50th anniversary championship. With three wins and a tie, the Barrie team earned a berth into Sunday's semifinals against a strong Kitchener team coming out on top 3-0 in what only be described at the tournament's 'mud bowl' game. Monday saw the team once again on the road to Scarborough going into their final match with 17 goals for, two against and four shut outs. Facing the Barrie team were the girls from FC Durham Academy who on Saturday morning had tied the Barrie team 2-2 in the first of the Canada Day matches. After 80 minutes of intense play the Barrie girls triumphed 1-0 earning not only the cup, but an entry into the Robbie record book as the first female team to accomplish back-to-back repeat championships.